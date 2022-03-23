SAA has become a joke

Says the airline pilot: “Air India has an excellent safety record. In fact, our safety standards are so high that even terrorists are afraid to fly with us. It is with pleasure I announce that, starting this year, over 30% of our passengers have reached their destination.” You may recall this joke, one of many doing the rounds when India experienced problems with their aircraft. Similarly, a number of African countries went through the same ridiculing loop. Who would have imagined SA’s airlines would suffer the same ordeal? The latest spate of serious malfunctions that endanger passengers is cause for...

