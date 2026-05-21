When the keepers of the law become the problem

South Africans are growing weary of a justice system perceived to be vulnerable to influence and selective application.

The cops and judiciary who police and judge us, the keepers of law and order, have gone rogue it seems.

Considering the handling of the taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni matter, many South Africans are left questioning not only the conduct of the accused, but the integrity of the justice system.

The court’s allowances, from Sibanyoni wearing sunglasses during proceedings to the perceived lackadaisical courtroom decorum, created an unsettling spectacle.

Coupled with unverified, yet persistent allegations hanging over senior judicial figures, including claims the now Gauteng judge president accepted bribes to grant bail in serious criminal matters, public trust continues to erode.

Whether proven or not, such allegations cast long shadows over institutions meant to embody fairness and impartiality.

It becomes deeply troubling that ordinary citizens are expected to prove their innocence and place faith in systems overseen by those whose own integrity has become the subject of doubt and suspicion.

When decisions of law are handed down, the law is intended to operate free from emotion and passion.

Yet, time and again, the public is left shocked by outcomes that appear disconnected from justice.

The growing sense of being short-changed by the application of the law raises uncomfortable questions about whether the public fundamentally misunderstands legal processes, or whether those entrusted to interpret and enforce the law are manipulating it to favour the influential and well-connected.

The concern is no longer only about legal correctness, but about moral legitimacy.

South Africa is often applauded for possessing one of the world’s most progressive constitutions, yet many citizens increasingly feel its protections have been unevenly applied and, at times, weaponised against the very people it was meant to serve.

The admiration for the sharp legal minds displayed during the Madlanga commission reflects not only appreciation for competence, but how accustomed the country has become to mediocrity and institutional disappointment.

South Africans are not uneducated or incapable, rather they are growing weary of a justice system perceived to be vulnerable to influence and selective application.

The concern is no longer simply about corruption in politics, but about the integrity of the institutions meant to restrain it.

If meaningful renewal is to take place, the cleansing must begin within the courts and policing structures.