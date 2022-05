I find the month before Father’s Day the most difficult time of the year. Because the role of father is arguably the most important one I have to play. I question my own success at fatherhood every year. A third of all South African children grow up without a father and a huge percentage of the others have an absent dad. My 28-year-old son didn’t grow up without his pops, and the five-year-old Egg is used to having a dad at home. But when winter approaches and the Father’s Day ads begin to appear in the shop windows, I become...

I find the month before Father’s Day the most difficult time of the year.

Because the role of father is arguably the most important one I have to play.

I question my own success at fatherhood every year. A third of all South African children grow up without a father and a huge percentage of the others have an absent dad.

My 28-year-old son didn’t grow up without his pops, and the five-year-old Egg is used to having a dad at home.

But when winter approaches and the Father’s Day ads begin to appear in the shop windows, I become critical about myself.

Am I one of those absent fathers?

Do I try to compensate for far too many hours at work with gifts? But this year will be different.

Not all dads are wonderful at fatherhood, but I am a great dad. Little Egg played her first netball match on Thursday and I was there.

I started to prepare my colleagues on Monday morning: “I won’t be in the office on Thursday afternoon. My daughter is playing her first netball match and she needs her dad there.”

I got away from work slightly late and had to challenge the speed limit on my way, but one minute before Egg’s school’s under-six team stumbled onto the court, I was there.

ALSO READ: Should single moms be celebrated on Father’s Day?

Dear reader, I wish I could brag about her breathtaking abilities, but I’m afraid she’s no born athlete.

She’s a dreamer, like her dad. At one stage, she got the fright of her life when a ball flew past her head into the hands of the player she had to defend.

She jolted awake and looked into my eyes next to the court. My little girl smiled when she recognised me. Her team lost all it’s matches by a landslide.

My poor daughter is a terrible netball player and she contributed greatly to every defeat. But to me she is the greatest child on earth and I’m the universe’s champion dad.

That moment was worth more than all the late hours in the office. When she flashed that smile, I just knew I am a fool to question my abilities as a father.

I’m the best father in the world, and anyone who disagrees, is an idiot. I’m a good journalist, a good citizen and I try my best to be a reasonable husband. But I’m an excellent father – one of the best.

My daughter’s smile said so.