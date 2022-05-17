Danie Toerien
2 minute read
17 May 2022
6:10 am
Columns

Working from home: I miss those lazy office days

Danie Toerien

I, for one, have been working from home for more than two years now.

Picture: iStock
I must say, I was rather amused when I found out that 17 May is celebrated as Work From Home Day in the United States. The whole idea of rewarding workers with the opportunity to work from home for one day in the year just seems so outdated. I, for one, have been working from home for more than two years now. In fact, since the first hard lockdown, I have been summoned to “the office” only once. That was to clear out my desk as the “the office” was no longer going to be rented. As a horseracing journalist,...

Read more on these topics