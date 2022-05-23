Hagen Engler
4 minute read
23 May 2022
12:10 pm
Columns

R22 million flag: The beauty of a clearly bad idea

Hagen Engler

Let's hope this small example of people’s power is the start of something bigger

Photo: iStock
Who would have thought it would be a flag that made us finally grow a sense of outrage! I mean, the greedy government gnomes have been funnelling billions of rands into their manky lairs for decades and left us little to show for it. At least, with an overpriced flagpole, you get a big flag to look at! But no. The announcement by Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa that we are purchasing a 100m flagpole for R22 million has been the straw that broke the camel’s back of South Africa’s corruption-jaded public. We have had people stoking uprisings,...

