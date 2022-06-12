Hagen Engler
12 Jun 2022
8:00 am
Columns

How two bowls and Twitter restored my faith in humanity

Hagen Engler

Sometimes all we need is an opportunity to show that we care about each other.

Photo: Twitter/@whatchidid
We are a pretty toxic bunch sometimes, us humans. Self-righteous, narcissistic and judgmental. And that’s not even to mention the other stuff – the war, the genocide, and the destruction of an entire planet’s ecosystem. Social media is a virtual space, mercifully, so it’s hard to practise genocide there. But we tend to indulge our basest instincts on there sometimes – in the service of personal brand building, or some pure, unrealistic idealism that does as much harm as good. But once in a while, something happens that redeems us, and we come together in the spirit of positivity, mutual...

