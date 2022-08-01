Jaco Van Der Merwe
1 Aug 2022
Like solar tax and wind tax, we will get trash tax

Jaco Van Der Merwe

It will mean that when you use its piped hot water to heat your house, you will not use power from the grid.

Picture: iStock
I read with utter disgust about the government’s plan to tax those who generate their own solar power. As ludicrous as the idea to tax sunshine seems – possibly to be followed by taxing the wind that turns turbine fans – it could get worse. A recent visit to Copenhagen left a handful of South Africans attending a motoring event in awe of how far ahead the Danish are in clean energy solutions. Being a typical Scandinavian country, cold prevails over warm for the majority of the year. And where it gets cold for long periods with little or no...

