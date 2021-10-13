Editorials
13 Oct 2021
6:15 am
DA keeps shooting itself in the foot

You would have thought the DA would spend more time trying to win friends than quarrelling with all and sundry.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone: Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
Although it came out in 1936, the self-help book How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie could be a useful addition to the library of the current leadership of the Democratic Alliance (DA). Its top politicians, even ahead of a critical local government election, seem to be in need of some advice about how not to alienate potential voters and how to avoid controversy. Led by the combative DA federal chair, Helen Zille, there are those in the party who seem to be itching for a fight … with anyone. On social media, party leader John Steenhuisen...

