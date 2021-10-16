Editorials
1 minute read
16 Oct 2021
6:45 am
Editorials

Make an example of lawbreakers to avoid future embarrassing incidents

Editorials

On Thursday two ministers and Deputy Defence Minister were held hostage at the St George’s Hotel in Irene in Pretoria.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
The African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson Pule Mabe may be quick to suggest the dramatic scenes that saw liberation movement veterans hold two ministers and a deputy minister hostage on Thursday was “not a crisis”, but it does have far-reaching consequences and raises many concerns. On Thursday evening, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla were held hostage at the St George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, by a group of disgruntled military veterans. They were eventually rescued at 2am by the Special Task Force but there were reports of injuries...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

There was nothing wrong with the hostage situation, insists military veteran
30 seconds ago
30 seconds ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Military vets hostage situation no surprise
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

POLITICS

'SA not a failed state,' say ministers ahead of mooted meeting with hostage takers
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

POLITICS

Mondli Gungubele thanks police for rescuing him from 'untenable' hostage situation
18 hours ago
18 hours ago