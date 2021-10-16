Make an example of lawbreakers to avoid future embarrassing incidents

The African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson Pule Mabe may be quick to suggest the dramatic scenes that saw liberation movement veterans hold two ministers and a deputy minister hostage on Thursday was “not a crisis”, but it does have far-reaching consequences and raises many concerns. On Thursday evening, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla were held hostage at the St George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, by a group of disgruntled military veterans. They were eventually rescued at 2am by the Special Task Force but there were reports of injuries...

On Thursday evening, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Deputy Defence Minister Thabang Makwetla were held hostage at the St George’s Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, by a group of disgruntled military veterans.

They were eventually rescued at 2am by the Special Task Force but there were reports of injuries to others in the building.

The police have arrested 56 military veterans, who are demanding millions in reparations from government for their role in the liberation struggle.

They are claiming their grievances aren’t being heard by Deputy President David Mabuza.

A huge question mark hangs over South Africa’s security once more, just months after we endured the July unrest that left 357 people dead.

The authorities must send a strong message that this will not be tolerated by punishing those who took part in this.

They failed to do so after the insurrection and if examples aren’t made against those that break the law, we will see more of these embarrassing incidents.