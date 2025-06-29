South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

City Power suspends restoration in Mayibuye after technicians held hostage

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

29 June 2025

03:20 pm

The utility confirmed that restoration efforts will remain on hold until the community commits to ensuring the safety of technicians.

Power outage due to technicians held hostage.

Picture: City Power

City Power has suspended power restoration efforts in Mayibuye following a disturbing incident in which technicians were held hostage and threatened during a routine maintenance operation.

The unplanned outage affecting the area stems from ongoing network overloading due to widespread illegal electricity connections and tampered meters.

City Power said on Sunday that it cannot risk the safety of its personnel under the current hostile conditions.

Staff safety comes first

“The safety of our personnel is non-negotiable. We will not allow lawlessness and intimidation to dictate when and how we perform our duties,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

The utility confirmed that restoration efforts will remain on hold until the community commits to ensuring the safety of technicians, allows a full meter audit, and cooperates in restoring tampered meters.

Mangena explained that the decision follows similar safety concerns previously encountered.

“We’ve seen the same patterns of sabotage and violent resistance in other areas, including Riverpark, Alexandra, where our teams were attacked during a lawful operation in May.”

ALSO READ: City Power explains why it charges some customers more than others

Rampant tampering cripples supply

City Power revealed that, although 1 711 electricity meters were installed in Mayibuye in December 2023, only about 500 customers are purchasing electricity legally.

“The overwhelming number of bypassed meters has severely compromised the integrity of the local network,” said Mangena.

“This has directly contributed to repeated overloading and outages.”

The utility said continued interference, meter bypassing, and community resistance make it impossible to provide reliable power without full community cooperation.

ALSO READ: City Power explains why it charges some customers more than others

Appeal for cooperation

City Power has urged Mayibuye residents and local leadership to end unlawful behaviour and work with them to restore power safely and sustainably.

“Any attempt to interfere with electricity infrastructure is not only dangerous but also a criminal offence.

“We urge residents to engage constructively with us. Power will remain off until our teams can work without fear,” said Mangena.

Only verified individual customers will be assisted on a case-by-case basis through secure and official channels.

“Restoring power supply under current conditions is highly unsustainable and unsafe,” Mangena concluded.

NOW READ: R850k in stolen copper cables recovered in Malvern; two arrested

Read more on these topics

City Power hostage situation Power Outage

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘No arrest warrant for police crime boss Fannie Masemola’, IDAC says
News 13 killed, scores injured in Mpumalanga and KZN accidents
Crime Outrage after seven people killed in mass shooting in Gugulethu
Politics US trip just an excuse for firing Whitfield, says political analyst
Courts Reserve Force members allegedly defraud cash-strapped SANDF of R1.1 million

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp