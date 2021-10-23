Editorials
1 minute read
23 Oct 2021
6:50 am
Editorials

The real cost of corruption astounds

Editorials

The amount looted in just five years – between 2014 and 2019 – is R1.5 trillion, an amount almost too big to comprehend.

Eastern Cape CI member convicted of corruption after 8.5 years. Picture: iStock
Then the numbers are starting to make you numb, then you know you’re in South Africa, 2021. The amount looted in just five years – between 2014 and 2019 – is R1.5 trillion, an amount almost too big to comprehend. Calculated by a group called Unite 4 Mzansi earlier this year in its case study titled State Capture 101, it is a number higher than our total national budget for this financial year, which is just R1.35 trillion. In our lead story today, we try to put that enormous number into some perspective. And, while some of the calculations are...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Meshoe's ACPD wants to close the tap of fraud and corruption after elections
43 mins ago
43 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

More than R1.5 trillion looted in just five years
52 mins ago
52 mins ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Ramaphosa missing in action as SA heads for collision
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Hawks investigate R116m controversial land deal
1 hour ago
1 hour ago