The real cost of corruption astounds

Then the numbers are starting to make you numb, then you know you’re in South Africa, 2021.

The amount looted in just five years – between 2014 and 2019 – is R1.5 trillion, an amount almost too big to comprehend.

Calculated by a group called Unite 4 Mzansi earlier this year in its case study titled State Capture 101, it is a number higher than our total national budget for this financial year, which is just R1.35 trillion.

In our lead story today, we try to put that enormous number into some perspective. And, while some of the calculations are whimsical and tongue-in-cheek, the others are not, because they show clearly the devastating impact this corruption has had on ordinary South Africans.

One sobering sum shows that the money stolen could have given all of our estimated unemployed 25 million people at job at the minimum wage of R3 500 a month for 18 months, more than enough to save lives.

The interest on the stolen money – R150 billion a year – could have built 10 000 simple schools at R15 million each.

Yet, at the same time, what do we have to show for it in terms of consequences for the looters, most of whom are ANC cadres? Sadly, the answer to that is: not much.

And that is notwithstanding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s repeated pledges to root out corruption.

Jacob Zuma may have done a little soft time in a cosy prison wing – but that was for contempt of court and not for presiding over the looting. Other cases against ANC leaders seem to be stuck in a permanent freezeframe.

As someone on Twitter put it this week, the ANC is like a cheating spouse – when caught, promises never to do it again.

But then cannot resist having another affair with corruption.