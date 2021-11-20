Go Bokke! We are with you

Editorials

If ever a sporting encounter deserved the tag “grudge match”, then it is this afternoon’s clash between the Springboks and England at Twickenham.

The English will be out to overturn that humiliating 32-12 defeat by the Boks in the Rugby World Cup final two years ago.

They have also accused the Boks of playing “boring” rugby.

The South Africans, on the other hand, will be fired up for being snubbed by World Rugby in the nominations for player and coach of the year.

They will also, no doubt, be wanting to “do it for Rassie” after the Bok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, was suspended from all forms of the game for two months for speaking out about bad refereeing in the British & Irish Lions tour this year.

The ban is in effect, despite the fact that Erasmus has appealed – which means he will not be present at the ground today.

That, we believe, won’t make much difference.

Rassie has already welded this team into one of the most cohesive and united yet to wear the green and gold.

No quarter will be asked, or given, on the Twickenham battlefield.

Just know this, Siya and the boys: we are with you all the way.