Eskom sabotage an ominous sign

It is chilling that the ongoing horror show at Eskom is more than just people stealing and incompetence – it’s deliberate sabotage.

The opening chapter of the classic DIY Terrorism Handbook – were there actually such a thing – would be devoted to the importance of sabotage in destabilising, or even overthrowing, a sitting government. It’s been done all over the world – and even here in South Africa, liberation movement saboteurs focused on remote electricity pylons, because they knew that by bringing just a few of them down would cause huge disruptions to power supply. It is chilling that history is possibly repeating itself, now that we know for sure that the ongoing horror show at Eskom is more than just...

