2 Dec 2021
It’s time for anti-vaxxers to face facts

Could it possibly be that South Africa’s vaccination-hesitant and outright anti-vaxxers are finally getting the wake-up call they need?

Picture: iStock
Could it possibly be that South Africa’s vaccination-hesitant and outright anti-vaxxers are finally getting the wake-up call they need? If rising jab figures are anything to go by, then we certainly hope so. The arrival of the omicron Covid variant – and its exponentially accelerating impact in terms of infections and hospitalisations – is perhaps behind the realisation for many that a virus is not going to respect you because you are, seemingly, a health “freedom fighter” who believes Covid is part of a control plot by the “New World Order”. No, the virus is going to attack you in...

