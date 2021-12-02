Editorials
2 Dec 2021
6:15 am
Ruling ANC sorely needs new blood

In contemporary South Africa, politics seems to be the post-retirement home of choice for the oldies who are not so much golden, as coated with the rust of ages…

There’s an argument that society devalues the expertise and worth of older people and in some sectors, like advertising, you are well over the hill at 40. In contemporary South Africa, politics seems to be the post-retirement home of choice for the oldies who are not so much golden, as coated with the rust of ages… Nowhere is this more apparent than in the ruling ANC, where only one member of Cabinet – Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola – is under 40. The bulk of our ministers are older than 60 and some even in their 70s. ALSO...

