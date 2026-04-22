SA needs a clean top cop without suspicion

Ian Cameron urges removal of General Fannie Masemola. Allegations of unethical conduct cannot run police service says portfolio committee chair.

The concept of the “thin blue line” – that small body of police men and woman, standing as our protection against criminals – is becoming more and more threadbare, as that line not only disappears in some cases, but gets twisted and plaited into evermore complex dishonest knots itself.

That’s why we understand the plea by parliamentary police portfolio chair Ian Cameron to the executive to get rid of current national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Cameron is right in saying this would not pronounce Masemola guilty of wrongdoing – he is facing a court trial which may, or may not, do that. R

Removing him would send an clear message to ordinary South Africans that we cannot have someone who is “contaminated” by allegations of unethical or illegal conduct running our police service.

Our police service doesn’t have a good record when it comes to the top cops being free of sin: Masemola is the third national police commissioner to end up in court on criminal charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority is bullish, saying it would not have brought charges against Masemola of violating the Public Finance Management Act – in relation to a police tender worth R360 million – unless it had a “watertight” case. Masemola is protesting his innocence.

Yet, whatever happens in court, this country needs someone in charge of the cops who doesn’t have a cloud of suspicion hanging over him or her.

We need someone who is free of the influence of the multiple criminal mafias which, seemingly, are running our country.

As has been emerging in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and in parliament’s portfolio committee hearings, this rot goes a lot deeper – or should that be higher? – than many would have thought.

While we agree with Cameron’s plea, we wonder, frankly, if his search might not be for a unicorn.