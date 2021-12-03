Editorials
3 Dec 2021
6:38 am
Vaccine finally taken serious

The long lines at Covid testing centres – and at some vaccination centres – show that the omicron variant is scaring many people.

Picture: iStock
The long lines at Covid testing centres – and at some vaccination centres – show that the omicron variant is scaring many people. And rightly so. This version of the coronavirus is already showing that it is probably the most infectious yet, given how the rate of positive cases is rising faster than at a comparable stage in the previous waves of the pandemic. While that is worrying, there is a glimmer of hope. Firstly, early indications are that this variant of the disease may not be as deadly, in a clinical sense, as were the previous ones. This is...

