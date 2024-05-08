Johnson questions refereeing after Chiefs’ red card run

'We need to take officiating to another level,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson has become the latest to question the quality of refereeing in the Premier Soccer League, after his team got a second red card in two matches in their 2-2 DStv Premiership draw with TS Galaxy at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Edmilson Dove was sent off for a second bookable offence on the stroke of half time by Cedric Muvhali, the second red card the Mozambican defender has received this year, after also being sent off against Moroka Swallows in early March.

Chiefs had Given Msimango sent off in the 5-1 hammering by Mamelodi Sundowns for a professional foul on Lucas Ribeirto in Amakhosi’s previous match.

There was little doubt that Msimango deserved a red card, while there could also no argument that Dove deserved a second yellow for a studs up tackle on Kamogelo Sebelelebele, even if his first caution for handball did seem a bit harsh.

“There have been a lot of challenges with decisions made against us, I will not talk about them, but just for you to know, we have had many challenges in the last few games Chiefs have played, whether deliberate or not,” said Johnson, before going on to suggest referees’ performances needed to come under more scrutiny.

“It is very difficult sometimes to criticise someone afterwards. In a football match we always criticise coaches or assistant coaches or players, it is easy to do,” added Johnson.

“I think what needs to be done is we need to show a lot more, like we show players where they have gone right and wrong, and try to improve them. We need to take officiating to another level where we show referees (incidents) and ask them why they have made that decision and take them to another level.

“It is difficult to understand, but referees are also human like us, that is why it is diffcult to criticise someone after a game. You can phone anyone, but it will not change anything for Chiefs.”

‘I did not hear any foul language’

Johnson did defend Brandon Petersen, who was sent off from the bench after protesting a decision against Chiefs late in the game.

“I think I can defend, Brandon, I did not hear any foul language. And the foul he jumped up for, the ref blew for offside, but their player played the ball on the floor, there is no way our player can be offside, and we were in on goal.

“So you can expect that from a team with ten men, when a foul goes the wrong way. That player kicked the ball over his own head into Pule Mmodi’s face, and he carried on running, and the ref blew for offside. Those are our concerns.”