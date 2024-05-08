MK party says expelled founder Jabulani Khumalo was living like a millionaire

The MK party says it has closed the door on its co-founder Jabulani Khumalo.

A man wearing a military uniform stands next to a banner for the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party during the former president Jacob Zuma’s press briefing at the YMCA Community Hall in Soweto on 16 December 2023. Picture: Ihsaan HAFFEJEE / AFP

The MK party said its co-founder Jabulani Khumalo had been living in the lap of luxury since the beginning of the year.

After being expelled from the MK party at the end of April, Khumalo demanded that former president Jacob Zuma be removed as the face of the party. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has since declined the request.

Mk party questions overseas trips and luxury cars

Speaking to The Citizen, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela accused Khumalo of being bitter and said he was unable to explain to the party how his fortunes changed overnight.

Ndhlela said despite the MK party being launched in December, as early as January Khumalo had gained a number of bodyguards and a fleet of cars for his private use and personal protection – including a Toyota Land Cruiser that he often drove.

“You must ask him where he got the cars, where he got the bodyguards. He must tell you how his life changed just like that,” Ndhlela said.

Ndhlela said Khumalo had also stayed in luxury hotels and had acquired homes that were inexplicable.

“This man was living the life of a millionaire,” he said.

Ndhlela said another red flag was an unexplainable trip to Dubai and Japan that their party was not aware of at the time.

“He must tell you who bought the plane tickets to Dubai and how he landed up in Japan,” he said.

Tense relations between Zuma and Khumalo

Ndhlela said all forms of communication had broken down with Khumalo and that his relationship with former president Zuma had reached irreversible stages.

“We have nothing to do with him and that door is closed,” he said.

According to Ndhlela, the MK party was aware of the possibility of rogue elements among its ranks and had plans to remove them.

“We have people who are experienced at spotting these things,” he said.

Ndhlela said Khumalo should tell the public who had funded him and why.

“He was there when we expelled him, he said nothing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ndhlela said there were no divisions inside the MK party but he said Khumalo’s sacking was an unconventional situation that had to be dealt with in an unconventional way.

“The MK party is intact and we are ready for elections and a two thirds majority,” he said.

The Citizen made several attempts to reach Khumalo for comment. This story will be updated as soon as it is received.

