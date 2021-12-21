It’s not looking good for 2022

We’ve always known how Covid stunted the economy. It’s been close to two years of misery for most businesses and entrepreneurs, with many not seeing any opportunity to bounce back. Now, through the Covid Insights Report, we are able to understand the full effect it has had on our economy and livelihoods. Our level of unemployment has never been so high and the report highlights this as 17% of respondents were unemployed this year, up from 12% last year. ALSO READ: Unemployment in SA: Vaccine mandate can help clot jobs haemorrhage Mike Schussler said: “Although a small sample was used,...

Mike Schussler said: “Although a small sample was used, it tells us how jobs were destroyed and then not created again. Many countries have followed that trend of destruction of jobs and then job recovery, but South Africa has not seen any recovery in jobs yet.”



It’s the second survey of its kind, conducted among 1,000 people between 24 July, 2021 and 15 August, 2021, with the main aim of finding out how South Africans are coping in their work and home lives.



With significant uncertainty about our economic outlook for 2022 and beyond, it’s not looking good.