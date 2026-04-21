REVIEW: MacBook Neo is Apple’s budget gamble for students and everyday users

The Neo is Apple's first dedicated budget laptop.

Let’s face it: Apple products are not cheap. Whether you’re buying an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, the premium price tag puts them out of reach for many who want to be part of the hip crowd carrying an Apple device.

So, it wasn’t surprising when Apple launched the MacBook Neo range on 11 March 2026 in a fruit salad of colours, aiming to get more laptops into the hands of consumers.

The Neo is Apple’s first dedicated budget laptop, designed to dominate the student and entry‑level markets by offering premium build quality and a full macOS experience at nearly half the price of a MacBook Air.

At around R14 000, it’s affordable by Apple standards, but affordability comes with compromises.

Trade‑offs and features

The Neo ships with fixed 8GB of RAM, storage capped at 512GB, and an iPhone‑derived A18 Pro chip that struggles compared to Apple’s M‑series processors.

Touch ID is missing from the base model, meaning there’s no biometric login unless you buy the 512GB version.

For most South African students and remote workers, though, the Neo is a “bargainous no‑brainer” because it replaces the plastic builds common at this price point with a rigid, high‑quality aluminium chassis.

The Neo is strictly a productivity and media machine. It can handle light 4K video edits, but don’t expect it to power through professional workloads.

The aluminium unibody feels sturdy, and the hinge is smooth enough to open with one hand, details that make it feel more premium than its rivals.

Performance and drawbacks

I enjoyed using the Neo, but not the blush-pink colour I reviewed. It also comes in Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo.

Battery life is excellent, managing about 13 hours between charges for browsing, note‑taking, image editing, chat, and emails, roughly a day and a half of work.

I managed to write a few stories efficiently on the laptop. But drawbacks exist. File transfers lag due to limited RAM, which can be a damper when you’re on the breaking news desk like me.

Other omissions are critical. The keyboard lacks a backlight, making it difficult to use in dark environments.

The trackpad is dated, relying on a mechanical “diving board” click rather than Apple’s premium haptic Force Touch. Connectivity is limited: two USB‑C ports, but only one is high‑speed (USB 3). The other is stuck at USB 2 speeds (480Mbps), painfully slow for file transfers.

Picture: The Citizen

Competition

In South Africa, the Neo faces stiff competition from the ASUS Vivobook 15 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, priced between R9,000 and R11,000. While these Windows rivals lack the Neo’s aluminium finish, they offer practical advantages Apple cut to save costs: backlit keyboards, 16GB RAM, and larger 512GB SSDs at lower prices.

For users who prioritise raw value and the ability to upgrade storage or memory later, these mainstream PCs are more flexible for long‑term use.

Apple’s biggest internal threat comes from its own refurbished or “open‑box” MacBook Air M3 models, often dropping to around R14,000 at the iStore.

These offer stronger performance, backlit keyboards, and haptic trackpads. Meanwhile, the MSI Modern 14 delivers a sleek ultrabook aesthetic for R11,999, with a haptic trackpad and wider port selection.

The Dell Inspiron and HP 15s series remain better choices for users who need larger screens and more ports for local connectivity.

Verdict

The MacBook Neo is perfect for students, writers, and casual users who want a reliable, beautiful machine for general tasks.

Its premium build, excellent battery life, and macOS integration make it stand out in the budget space. But if you’re a creative professional or heavy multitasker, the 8GB of non‑upgradeable memory and slower SSD speeds will feel restrictive within a few years.

Apple’s gamble with the Neo is clear: brand prestige, design, and battery life over raw specs.

For many, that’s enough. For others, especially those who demand flexibility and performance, the competition offers better value.

The Neo is Apple’s most affordable laptop yet, but it proves that even when Apple goes “budget,” compromise is part of the deal.

Pros

Premium Aluminium Build: Features a sturdy, high-end unibody design that outclasses plastic competitors at this price.

Elite Battery Life: Provides up to 16 hours of silent, fanless use thanks to the efficient A18 Pro chip.

Superior Retina Display: The 500-nit screen is significantly brighter and sharper than typical budget laptop panels.

Cons