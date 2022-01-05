Zanu-PF Sandton branch has no right to criticise SA’s immigration policies

It is ironic that an organisation purporting to represent Zimbabwe’s repressive Zanu-PF regime in South Africa should accuse this country and, specifically, our Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, of human rights abuses. The Zanu-PF Sandton branch, headed by lawyer Simba Chitando, has even gone as far as proposing – in a draft Bill it wants to present to parliament in Harare – that South Africa should be penalised for its alleged dreadful treatment of Zimbabwean immigrants. Included in the outrageous proposals by Chitando and his comrades is one for a levy to be charged to all flights crossing Zimbabwean...

The Zanu-PF Sandton branch, headed by lawyer Simba Chitando, has even gone as far as proposing – in a draft Bill it wants to present to parliament in Harare – that South Africa should be penalised for its alleged dreadful treatment of Zimbabwean immigrants.

Included in the outrageous proposals by Chitando and his comrades is one for a levy to be charged to all flights crossing Zimbabwean airspace and which are either going to, or from, South Africa.

This penalty would, the Sandton Zimbabweans say, be used to compensate those of their fellow citizens who have not had their special residence permits renewed by the South African government.

The irony is that the huge tsunami of Zimbabweans looking for a better life here – both legally and illegally – has been caused by the very Zanu-PF government which has visited misery, poverty and brutality on its people for decades.

Chitando – who apparently accepted the opportunity to earn his living in our courts as an advocate – has no right to criticise our government for trying to tighten up our immigration policies.

Lax immigration enforcement has fuelled increasing xenophobia in a struggling economy where competition is fierce for fewer and fewer job opportunities.

Judging by some of the comments already appearing across social media, Chitando’s outbursts – which have since been disowned by Zimbabwe’s high commissioner in Pretoria and by Zanu-PF itself – may have exacerbated xenophobia.

Attacks on foreigners are reprehensible and must be condemned but, equally, our government must be allowed to implement policies which do not allow uncontrolled immigration to deprive our own people.