Zanu-PF Sandton branch has no right to criticise SA’s immigration policies

Lawyer Simba Chitando even wants SA penalised for its alleged dreadful treatment of Zimbabwean immigrants.

A general view of the border fence that separates South Africa and Zimbabwe near the Beitbridge border post, near Musina, on October 1, 2020. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
It is ironic that an organisation purporting to represent Zimbabwe’s repressive Zanu-PF regime in South Africa should accuse this country and, specifically, our Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, of human rights abuses. The Zanu-PF Sandton branch, headed by lawyer Simba Chitando, has even gone as far as proposing – in a draft Bill it wants to present to parliament in Harare – that South Africa should be penalised for its alleged dreadful treatment of Zimbabwean immigrants. Included in the outrageous proposals by Chitando and his comrades is one for a levy to be charged to all flights crossing Zimbabwean...

