5 Jan 2022
6:30 am
Some baffling questions about Parliament fire suspect

When he appeared in court, Zandile Christmas Mafe, an alleged soup kitchen regular, appeared totally bewildered.

Zandile Christmas Mafe appears at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in connection with the fire at Parliament in on 4 January 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Without wanting to pass hasty judgment, or cross over the fine line into contempt of court, can we not just say that there has seldom been a more unlikely looking arsonist and plotter than Zandile Christmas Mafe. When he appeared in Cape Town yesterday, on allegations that he had broken into parliament, stolen laptops and then set the fire which consumed our legislature’s buildings, he appeared totally bewildered. News reports quoted people who work with homeless people in Cape Town as saying he is a regular at their soup kitchens. There are troubling questions about his lightning arrest, on the...

