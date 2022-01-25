Editorials
2 minute read
25 Jan 2022
5:00 am
Editorials

Good cops need citizens’ support, their overpaid bosses held accountable

Editorials

Good cops need our support – but we also need to demand results from their overpaid bosses. Until we do, the criminals will keep winning.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. Picture: Tiro Ramatlhatse
It seems incomprehensible that, while crime is one of the major problems preventing South Africa from succeeding, the budget for policing can be cut and thousands of cops and detectives taken off our streets. Over the next three years, R26 billion is to be trimmed from the SA Police Service’s allocation. But, almost as incomprehensible as that is the reality that, according to the police department’s annual report, tabled in October last year, the organisation had underspent its budget on visible policing by R2.665 billion and underspent on detective services by R997 million. Public policy and security studies researcher Ziyanda...

Read more on these topics