Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
2 Feb 2022
4:45 am
Editorials

Zondo pulls no punches in state capture report

Editorial staff

He said that “Egregious violations of the constitution have been demonstrated", and suggested R200 million or 20 years in jail for such.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Photo: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo
A danger with the tsunami of evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is that is it is so overwhelming that many ordinary people could find themselves in the “my eyes glaze over” position. Commission chair Judge Raymond Zondo appears to be aware of that, as he fires off hard-hitting barb after barb at Jacob Zuma and the sleazy network of people who seemed to have existed solely to divert state resources – read taxpayer money – in the direction of the Gupta family and their henchmen. And Zondo is also acutely aware – even though it is...

