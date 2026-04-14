‘He is under the care of his doctors’: Suliman Carrim won’t appear at Madlanga commission

The Madlanga commission will not hear the testimony of the North West businessman and ANC member this week.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will not hear the testimony of North West businessman and ANC member Suliman Carrim this week after he was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg.

Carrim was expected to return to the inquiry on Thursday, 15 April 2026, to continue giving evidence.

However, his appearance has been suspended after he reportedly fell ill at a gym on Monday, 13 April, with initial reports suggesting a suspected heart attack.

He was later reportedly admitted to Milpark Hospital.

Carrim’s testimony had already been the subject of legal dispute following he unsuccessfully attempted to block his appearance before the commission.

The High Court in Johannesburg dismissed his interdict application on 5 February.

He had also requested to give evidence in-camera, arguing that he has faced death threats, but that application was rejected by the commission.

Suliman Carrim’s Madlanga commission testimony delayed

Addressing the media on Tuesday afternoon, the commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed Carrim’s unavailability.

According to Michaels, Carrim’s legal representatives had informed the commission of his hospital admission.

“It is evident that he will not be able to appear on Thursday. So we, from the commission’s perspective, are working on the basis that he will not be able to appear.

“We are waiting formal communication from his legal representatives,” he said.

“We wish him a speedy recovery,” Michaels continued.

Michaels stressed that the commission is treating the matter with care and awaiting proper medical documentation before making further procedural decisions.

“In any event, the commission wouldn’t want to necessary and undue strain. So we will await confirmation of his condition formally.”

Hearing schedule under review

With the commission working on “very tight deadlines” and “under pressure”, Carrim’s sudden absence has raised questions about whether other witnesses may be brought forward in his place.

Michaels said the work continues despite the disruption, with multiple teams busy behind the scenes to keep proceedings on track.

“There is a lot of work that is going on behind the scenes with the investigation team, the legal team and so whilst you are seeing the hearings playing out publicly, there is quite a lot of work that has to be done to prepare for upcoming witnesses. Let’s see how it unfolds.”

He added that the commission may reconsider the subpoena issued to Carrim.

When asked about when Carrim might resume his testimony, Michaels said it was too early to provide any timeline.

“I don’t think it would be a reasonable expectation at this point, when he was hospitalised yesterday, seemingly with a very serious condition, for us, as the commission, to then expect an indication of timelines.

“We will engage with his legal team and obviously he is under the care of his doctors. So the commission will consider whatever representations are made.”

Carrim’s evidence

Carrim’s testimony forms part of a broader investigation into alleged corruption and tender rigging.

He previously told the commission that he invested millions in a company linked to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, known as Medicare24 Tshwane District, which secured a R360 million South African Police Service contract.

Carrim also alleged that Matlala – who is currently in custody awaiting trial – owes him R8 million.

He further said that he made payments to alleged Tembisa corruption-accused businessman Hangwani Maumela, the nephew of President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Matlala’s behalf.