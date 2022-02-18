Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
18 Feb 2022
7:01 am
Editorials

A thorough cleaning of house is needed in policing

Editorial staff

If the bosses don’t care about doing their jobs, why should you?

Police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole during the launch of 2018 Safer Festive Season Operations in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile
When mom and dad fight, the kids get traumatised and can’t focus. Sadly, it is true of dysfunctional organisations, too – like the South African Police Service (Saps). The ugly public spat between Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole is one of the reasons crime is spiralling out of control and, as was proved graphically during the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year, it is a threat to national security. Policing expert at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Dr Johan Burger said: “The disagreement creates further mistrust in top leadership...

Read more on these topics