2 Mar 2022
ANC and DA using Russian invasion of Ukraine to score political points

Anything which shows the ruling party in a bad light, or shows it going against the tide in international opinion, is fodder for the DA’s political cannons.

Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front on 1 March 2022. Photo: ARIS MESSINIS / AFP
It is not surprising that the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are fighting their own little political war about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mind you, just calling it an invasion would probably fall foul of the ANC’s latest position. That position is, clearly, do not offend Vladimir Putin and the Russians. It was not always so… International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has long since been silenced because of her ill-considered (in ANC eyes) statement last week calling on Russia to withdraw its troops. Now, the ANC’s position – as enunciated by its international desk head, Lindiwe...

