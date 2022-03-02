ANC and DA using Russian invasion of Ukraine to score political points

It is not surprising that the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are fighting their own little political war about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mind you, just calling it an invasion would probably fall foul of the ANC’s latest position. That position is, clearly, do not offend Vladimir Putin and the Russians. It was not always so… International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has long since been silenced because of her ill-considered (in ANC eyes) statement last week calling on Russia to withdraw its troops. Now, the ANC’s position – as enunciated by its international desk head, Lindiwe...

Now, the ANC’s position – as enunciated by its international desk head, Lindiwe Zulu – is that both sides should agreed to a ceasefire…but stopping well short of apportioning blame.

No surprise that the DA has used the war to score points against the ANC: Anything which shows the ruling party in a bad light, or shows it going against the tide in international opinion, is fodder for the DA’s political cannons.

Hence, the party railed about Defence Minister Thandi Modise celebrating with the Russian ambassador in Pretoria, the evening after Russian forces moved into Ukraine.

To be fair to the ANC, the invasion was still in its early stages and to have not attended would have been a serious breach of political protocol by South Africa. In turn, ANC Western Cape leader Cameron Dugmore, speaking at another Russian reception, was angered that the DA in the province, “without consulting anyone”, had decided to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Why must the DA “consult” anyone about making such a stand? They do not need the ANC’s permission to do so. Sadly, the reality is that, whatever stand Pretoria takes, it is irrelevant in the broader world of geopolitics.

South Africa is no longer the country of Nelson Mandela. We no longer have his moral authority. No-one will listen to us anyway, whether we support Russia or Ukraine.