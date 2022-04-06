Editorial staff
Ending State of Disaster a step to return to ‘normal life’ again

Many critics said there was no evidence the national State of Disaster curbed the spread of Covid-19.

Commuters are pictured at Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 29 June 2020. All commuters are required to wear masks as well as sanitise their hands when in the Taxi. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.
After 750 days, South Africa no longer has a national State of Disaster in place. After months of pressure, President Cyril Ramaphosa ended it at midnight on Monday after being satisfied the country had “moved into a new phase of the pandemic”. To ensure a smooth handover to the new regulations under the National Health Act, certain provisional regulations will remain in place for a further 30 days. These rules remain in place for at least another month: the use of masks indoors; the limitation of the size of gatherings; and specific entry requirements for those travelling from abroad. ALSO...

