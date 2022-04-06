Ending State of Disaster a step to return to ‘normal life’ again

After 750 days, South Africa no longer has a national State of Disaster in place. After months of pressure, President Cyril Ramaphosa ended it at midnight on Monday after being satisfied the country had “moved into a new phase of the pandemic”. To ensure a smooth handover to the new regulations under the National Health Act, certain provisional regulations will remain in place for a further 30 days. These rules remain in place for at least another month: the use of masks indoors; the limitation of the size of gatherings; and specific entry requirements for those travelling from abroad. ALSO...

For months, Ramaphosa and his government were criticised for extending the national state of disaster.

AfriForum even took them to court, insisting it was a move that gave excessive power to certain executive members and prevented the economy from breaking the shackles of lockdowns.

Many critics said there was no evidence the national State of Disaster curbed the spread of Covid-19.

Solid arguments. Now, just how much power does the new announcement give the Department of Health?

Concerns aside, most people and industries agree Monday’s decision is a solid step in enabling us to return as close to “normal life” as possible.

Let’s hope so.

