7 Apr 2022
We must all step up to the plate

Today we salute the volunteer firefighters of the Overberg Wildfire Volunteers (OWV).

If you had to sum up the attitude of many of our people towards other South Africans, “I got mine” would fit perfectly. So few of us care about others. So few of us are prepared to put ourselves out in any way for our community. Yet, we are often the ones bleating loudest about what our country can do for us – and not the other way around – and why we get very little back for the taxes we pay. There are people, though, who are still prepared to step up – even if it is uncomfortable or...

