13 Apr 2022
Battered KZN needs all our help

Most important now is that the government and private sector commit resources to help rebuilding the province.

Shacks washed away at the informal settlement between M19 and Quarry road on 12 April 2022 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
It is bitterly tragic that barely nine months after being devastated by rioting, looting and death in the July unrest last year, KwaZulu-Natal has again to deal with tragedy and destruction… this time from nature. Widespread heavy rain and subsequent flooding have already taken more than 45 lives and more people are still missing, while the cost of repairing the damage will, undoubtedly, run into billions. While these events can accurately be termed “acts of God”, as insurance policies would have it, human acts of omission and commission have also played a role in making the effects of the disaster...

