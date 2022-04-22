Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
22 Apr 2022
4:15 am
Editorials

SA’s bias towards Moscow has severely damaged our reputation

Editorial staff

Our clear bias towards Moscow has severely damaged our reputation as a truly nonaligned country and probably ruined any chance we may have had of taking the “honest broker” position as a peace negotiator.

Picture: Twitter @DSBD_SA
It took just under two months, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally called his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss the Russian invasion. There was no such delay when Ramaphosa called Vladimir Putin within days of the invasion, though… The ANC government has made it crystal clear where its sympathies lie when it comes to this European conflict. It has not condemned the Russian invasion, which is widely regarded as a violation of international law. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/3081216/ramaphosa-breaks-silence-finally-speaks-to-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky/ Ramaphosa himself, however, has gone as far as blaming the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) for creating the circumstances which led up to the...

Read more on these topics