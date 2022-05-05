Editorial staff
Reporter
5 May 2022
5:00 am
Editorials

Don’t get too harsh on Mbalula after his brother exposed as a ‘ghost worker’

Editorial staff

Before we are accused of being Mbalula groupies, let’s point out that it would be unfair to single out the minister for our opprobrium.

Jabu Ntsokolo Ishmael Mbalula. Photo: University of the Free State (UFS)
While there will be howls of outrage about the news that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s brother has been exposed as a “ghost worker” – paid but doing no work – let’s not get too harsh on Mbaks. Before we are accused of being Mbalula groupies, let’s point out that it would be unfair to single out the minister for our opprobrium because milking taxpayers is standard operating procedure throughout the ANC. Was it not one of the party’s highest-ranking cadres, Smuts Ngonyama, who summed up the benefits of ANC membership back in 2004, by saying: “I didn’t join the struggle...

