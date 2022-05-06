Editorial staff
Was Teffo’s arrest a way of trying to intimidate the defence?

As ominous is the fact that Teffo has apparently been a legal thorn in the side of the Saps, appearing for a number of ill-treated officers in recent years.

Advocate Malesela Teffo speaks to his lawyer at the Hillbrow Magistrates court in Johannesburg, 29 April 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney
When Chief Justice Raymond Zondo spoke out this week about the arrest of advocate Malesela Teffo, he was exercising what is known legally as “taking judicial notice” of events in the wider world. And that is why we should all sit up and take notice – because there are much wider issues involved, as no doubt Zondo intended to point out. Teffo was manhandled into cuffs in a courtroom by police officers who looked equipped to fight a war, not detain a man of the law. Teffo is the defence advocate representing four of the five accused in the Senzo...

