3 Aug 2022
Our ‘insecurity cluster’ so utterly useless… we need more than silly words

This is a crisis which requires more than silly words from an attention-seeking man with many hats.

The aftermath of violent protests that took place in Tembisa yesterday, pictured on the 2 August 2022 . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Tembisa burns. A gang of heavily-armed zama-zama illegal miners gatecrashes a film shoot and rapes and robs. Just a normal week in South Africa… but what do both incidents have in common? What links them is the fact that crime intelligence or, indeed, any government intelligence structure, had no inkling of what was about to unfold. ALSO READ: Tembisa shutdown: Death toll climbs to four No on-the-ground information that Tembisans were so unhappy with service delivery that they would go on the rampage. No on-the-ground information that the zama-zamas are armed with military grade weapons. It is axiomatic that our...

