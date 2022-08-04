Game parks’ free entry laudable

In a country facing poverty and social inequality – with pressing problems ranging from gender-based violence to violent crime, wildlife and conservation – would seem, to some, to have a low priority. Yet, our natural resources, and especially our state and private reserves and places of natural beauty, are not only a legacy for future generations but they are a resource to help us build a better future. We have an unsurpassed array of animals, vistas and experiences with which our tourism industry can expand and create much-needed jobs. ALSO READ: Kruger National Park: The gem in the heart of Africa...

An important step, though, is to convince many South Africans – who might see wildlife and game reserves as the haunt of the privileged – that these wonders are also theirs.

That is why the SA National Parks is to be commended for continuing its annual “open week” when entry to most parks is free.

Since its inception in 2006, the National Parks Week, under the theme “Know Your National Parks”, has seen an influx of over 619,252 day visitors in all participating parks.

We hope that this year’s week – from 11 to 16 September – will repeat the success of the past and expose more people to these stunning assets so they become our future environmental and wildlife advocates.

