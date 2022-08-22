Editorial staff
Latest crime stats no success story

Things are certainly not looking good because government is failing its people.

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele speaks during the quarterly crime statistics briefing held at the GCIS in Pretoria on 19 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Whenever the police minister delivers his quarterly crime statistics you know it is never going to be good news. One life lost to crime is one too many – and daily we lose a lot more than that. In fact, in South Africa, three people are murdered per hour. That’s more than 70 a day, and over 2,100 a month. No police minister, let alone citizen in this country, can be happy with that. ALSO READ: ‘Cele out of his depth as Police Minister’, says EFF as Western Cape govt seek more policing power Just how appalling these stats are,...

