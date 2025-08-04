OPINION | Tariffs: SA not even a blip on the United States’ radar

Tariffs imposed on other nations show the United States is not singling out South Africa for special treatment.

To those who claim the ANC brought the new US 30% tariff down upon South Africa, we have just one word: Canada.

There are no – last time we looked, anyway – ANC politicians in America’s northern neighbour, nor does Ottawa pursue anything like broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE), yet Canada has been clobbered with a 35% tariff.

While US President Donald Trump has used South Africa to make political capital with his right-wing supporters, the reality is that his “liberation day” tariffs are all about overhauling the global trade system.

So, even playing nicely – as our government of national unity is trying to do in getting him to accept a grovelling trade deal – is unlikely to work.

Besides, our total trade with the US is only a fraction of the turnover of a medium-sized American city… so we’re not even a blip on Washington’s trade radar.

Two things might come out of this, however.

One might be a toning down of the B-BBEE strictures – and senior ANC politicians have already hinted at this – while the tariffs will force us to look for other trade partners.

By not putting all our export eggs in a few, risky baskets, we increase our options.

NOW READ: ‘It’s just gone’ – Trump’s tariffs cost SA company R750m overnight