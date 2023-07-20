Film review: The atomic agony of Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

By Cheryl Kahla

I had the opportunity to see Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer this past Wednesday, and I find myself still grappling with the emotions it stirred within me.

I’m struggling to put the many, many thoughts into words, but let’s give it go and see where it leaves us.

The TL;DR version is simply this: Go watch it. Immediately.

‘Oppenheimer’ review

As the silver screen fills with images of a daunting epoch in human history, Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus (or magnificent octopus, to quote Baldrick).

The cinematic retelling of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life envelopes the audience with its narrative and meticulously constructed characters.

Image: Universal Pictures

This film draws inspiration from Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s 2005 biography American Prometheus.

Admiration and apprehension

Oppenheimer details the controversial journey of the man who will forever be associated with the dawn of the Atomic Age, the ‘father of the atomic bomb’.

It provokes an internal struggle: the admiration for the scientist against the backdrop of the grim outcomes of his work.

And to be clear, Nolan does not shy away from the consequences of Oppenheimer’s contributions.

He showcases the theoretical physicist as a man “burdened by living with the consequences of his achievements.”

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy as Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from Oppenheimer, left, and physicist Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer on the test ground for the atomic bomb near Alamogordo, N.M., on Sept. 9, 1945.

At the heart of the narrative, Nolan weaves an intricate tale structured around two crucial events that ultimately unravel Oppenheimer’s life.

Oppenheimer’s life in two tales

The first tale: the 1954 closed hearing where Oppenheimer’s security clearance is revoked – a humiliation he would never live down.

The ramifications of his pre-war left-wing alliances culminate here, in a calculated move masterminded by the FBI and those harbouring ill-will towards him.

Later, the narrative takes us to a 1959 Senate hearing held to confirm Lewis Strauss’s (portrayed by Robert Downey Jr.) appointment as President Eisenhower’s Secretary of Commerce.

Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, pronounced ‘Straws’… I mage: Universal Pictures

The significance of this event might seem misplaced initially, but the connection to the overall narrative is subtle yet powerful.

And it unravels with a quiet intensity that perfectly aligns with Nolan’s storytelling genius.

I’m still awestruck

My emotional reaction to Oppenheimer was multilayered and profound.

It takes us right into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the heart of the Manhattan Project, leaving me introspective and awestruck, disturbed, and inspired in equal measures.

Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer is nothing short of riveting.

Cillian Murphy as a troubled genius, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures

He effortlessly captures the dichotomy of the ‘father of the atomic bomb’, immersing you in the moral dilemmas of the era.

Nolan’s film plunges you in the moral dilemmas of the atomic age and forces us to confront our human frailty in the face of technological power.

Possible extinction event

Here’s what truly messed with my mind, though… 16 July 1945, when the first nuclear bomb test was conducted, could have ended humanity.

This realisation is rendered all the more terrifying when we remember how little they knew about nuclear fission’s consequences at the time.

One theory (and to quote Oppenheimer, “what do you want from theory alone?”) was that the bomb could ignite the Earth’s atmosphere in a sustained and continued nuclear chain reaction.

Depiction of Trinity, the first nuclear bomb test, carried out in New Mexico on 16 July 1945. Image: Universal Pictures

This frightening scenario was called ‘ignition’ of the atmosphere.

And even though the odds were “near zero”, the incineration of the planet was still a very real theoretical concern.

A frightening possibility

The theory was based on the possibility that a nuclear explosion could provide the conditions to trigger a fusion reaction between nitrogen nuclei in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Since nitrogen makes up nearly 80% of the Earth’s atmosphere, the fusion reaction would have been a cataclysmic, extinction event.

Sure, physicists Hans Bethe and Edward Teller concluded that such an event was highly unlikely since the temperatures required for nitrogen fusion would be self-limiting.

But the fact that Trinity and the Manhattan Project moved ahead with the testing regardless – and bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki just days later – raises hard questions about our species’ sense of responsibility.

A visual marvel, slow at times

The powerful story of Oppenheimer’s life work aside, haunting imagery and frantic, palpable tension during some scenes will linger with you long after you’ve left the theatre.

Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon. Photos: AFP

The pacing and grand scale of the narrative, interspersed with emotionally heavy vignettes, have drawn criticism from some quarters. Yes, The Verge, I’m looking at you.

However, I found this chaotic assemblage contributing to the film’s stark brilliance.

It pulls you in, disorients you, spits you out and somehow makes you feel grateful for it.

And that’s something only Nolan can do, I believe.

Some sequences may seem a bit drawn out, especially those covering Oppenheimer’s pre-war and post-Hiroshima life.

But these moments lend a crucial depth to the narrative.

A cast extraordinaire

The ensemble cast delivers masterful performances as well.

Emily Blunt brings a breathe of fresh air as the sharp-witted yet emotionally tumultuous Kitty Oppenheimer.

A scene from ‘Oppenheimer’ featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer. Image: Universal Pictures

Robert Downey Jr. is outstanding as Lewis Strauss, with his role’s relevance beautifully unfolding as the film progresses.

We see Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, Oppenheimer’s military handler.

Florence Pugh brings the chaotic Jean Tatlock a life – a psychiatrist, physician, and love interest of Oppenheimer.

Beyond the big Hollywood names, the supporting cast also provides a powerhouse performance, showcasing a troubled tableau of characters bringing life to these complexities to life.

Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Bennie Safdie

A technical masterpiece

The craftsmanship of the film is also worthy of mention.

Nolan’s use of IMAX cameras and his avoidance of CGI adds an authenticity to Oppenheimer’s internal struggle.

It truly enhances the immersion.

In conclusion, Oppenheimer is a cinematic tour de force that compels us, as a species, to confront our past, our potential for destruction, and our capacity for redemption.

You leave the theater feeling invigorated by the art of cinema and humbled by the scale of human history.

Oppenheimer is a haunting, unforgettable experience that I wholeheartedly recommend.