Parliament must act on fuel hike

Families are already struggling to make ends meet, so the latest hikes will put more pressure on households.

Motorists will have to tighten their belts even further when the latest fuel hikes hit us at midnight.

Already reeling from countless fuel rises since the start of the Mideast conflict this year, it’s just going from bad to worse.

The department of mineral resources and energy said the rises were due mainly to international petroleum product prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate.

As from midnight, 93-octane petrol will increase by R3.12/l to R29.88, while 95-octane petrol increases by R3.33/l to R30.25.

To think 95-octane petrol was priced at R20.30 makes one sick.

Those using diesel are also not spared, with wholesale prices increase by between R2.84/l and R3.24/l, depending on the specific grade.

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500ppm) diesel will increase to R31.95/l, and 0.005% (50ppm) will cost R33.29/l.

Illuminating paraffin will cost R3.58 more per litre, while LP gas will increase by 42c/kg countrywide and by 48c/kg in the Western Cape.

Families are already struggling to make ends meet, so the latest hikes will put more pressure on households.

Congress of South African Trade Unions has already called on parliament to urgently pass a Special Appropriation Bill that would unlock R10 billion for fuel price relief.

Desperate measures are needed in desperate times…