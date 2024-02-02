Paving the way for justice in Palestine

The ICJ ruling doesn’t end the conflict automatically, but it is an essential intervention that ought to be viewed as a building block.

Protesters wave flags during a free Palestine protest at the United States Consulate, 13 January 2024, in Sandton, as part of a global day of action in support of a free Palestine.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgment in favour of South Africa is nothing more than just a right step towards the victory of the Palestinian people.

Since the days of the 1995 Rugby World Cup and 2010 Fifa World Cup, South Africans are once more beyond everything, proud of being the citizens of this country.

South Africa has this time made its mark in the historical books of the world. Not only did it rise to its creed in defence of morality, international law, justice and human rights, but it acted on its belief instead of engaging in a talk shop amid the atrocities performed by Israel against the people of Palestine.

While the world was watching the brutality taking place in Gaza against innocent people, including women and children, South Africa felt compelled to act and separate itself from other countries that decided to turn a blind eye against this Middle East crisis.

Like some countries made it their responsibility to end apartheid in South Africa, our beloved rainbow nation too, felt the need to take responsibility and help end this injustice perpetrated by Israel against Palestine.

When it was unfashionable to defend the defenceless, our legal team unapologetically and brilliantly so, presented its case at The Hague and succeeded in taking off the wool that had clouded the world’s judgement about what is happening in Gaza.

Regardless of Israel’s propaganda-driven response and a bipartisan group of United States lawmakers urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to continue to denounce South Africa’s genocide ICJ application against Israel, justice nonetheless prevailed.

Although the ICJ judgment didn’t order a ceasefire and did not pass judgment on whether or not Israel is actually committing genocide in Gaza, this marked South Africa’s effort for Israel to eventually halt all military action.

This judgment must be welcomed because it orders Israel to provide needed basic services and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated, this is a crucial step that paves way for justice and the desired results that will deliver a free Palestine ultimately.

The ICJ ruling doesn’t necessarily end the conflict automatically, but it is an essential intervention that ought to be viewed as a building block.

For it would be inhumane for us to mind our own business as many say we should – while the world was on fire.

Indeed, South Africa went deep into the fabric and soul of this nation by unequivocally showcasing to the world the core foundation of this country’s foreign policy.

That we are a nation that champions Ubuntu and we believe in freedom. So, the department of international relations and cooperation, under the leadership of Minister Naledi Pandor, steered this ship in a manner in which must be applauded.

For this has just proven that South Africa has been true to its commitment of a better South Africa, better Africa and a better world.

As some are supporting military action and are even providing military assistance, South Africa has been steadfast on its crusade for a peaceful resolution of this gruesome conflict.

South Africa has truly walked the talk and refused to be just a mere bystander.

And for this reason, history will indeed absolve South Africa and its people. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.

• Mthembu is an independent commentator