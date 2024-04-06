Pit toilets still an imminent threat

The Limpopo department of education has once again missed the deadline to provide schools with pit latrines with proper sanitation.

Government officials should hang their heads in shame after a report revealed that pit toilets are likely here to stay.

According to civil society group Equal Education, an implementation report from last December revealed 80 out of 566 identified priority one schools still lacked proper facilities.

Masechaba Ntsane of Equal Education said: “The constant goal-shifting of the department of education is indicative of a lack of political will and urgency.

“Pit toilets remain an imminent threat to the lives of pupils. It is appalling that we still have children using toilets that are dangerous, illegal and not age-appropriate.”

It’s not just in Limpopo where there is a lack of facilities. Schools in the rural Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have been criticised for failing to provide adequate sanitation.

You’re almost certain to find other instances in other provinces too. How many children need to die until this is resolved?