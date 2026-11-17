Perhaps the light being shone on the Russell Brand case will be sufficient to deter others from similar behaviour.

South Africa is sometimes called one of the rape capitals of the world – and, with the horrific level of abuse of women and children, it is easy to see why that is.

In this country, many of our men believe that women are there for their amusement or gratification… and many of our abusers and rapists are quite open about the way they go about targeting women and girls.

Perhaps that’s because sexual violence has a low level of reporting and perhaps it’s because the perpetrators know that, with our barely functioning criminal justice system, there is little likelihood they will ever face justice for their crimes.

In Britain, the obvious and blatant assaults on women are far less obvious than they are here… but the case of Russell Brand has proved that powerful men, and especially those in the arts and entertainment world, believe they are entitled to have any woman they want.

The Brand case has reminded people in that allegedly civilised and well-mannered society that many young women – and men, too – are vulnerable when they are coerced or groomed by older, powerful men.

Perhaps the light being shone on this crime of power will be sufficient to deter others from similar behaviour.