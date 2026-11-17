Mpumalanga family has approached CRL Rights Commission after farmer allegedly prevented accessing ancestral gravesite.

A Mpumalanga family has approached the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) for intervention after a farmer allegedly prevented them accessing their ancestral gravesite on a farm for years.

According to January Madisa, who lodged the complaint, the last time they were able to access the gravesite was around 2022, just after the farmer arrived.

Family cut off from ancestral graves

“Next week, we have a very important rite to perform at the gravesite and the farmer has vowed to never allow us in. He said we have no graves on his farm, so we suspect the graves were destroyed. The commission is now our only hope,” he said.

Madisa, 46, said his family had lived on Waterval Farm in Dithabeng, under the Thembisile Hani municipality, for more than a century, with generations of relatives born and buried there.

His maternal great-grandmother and grandmother are both buried on the farm.

The family has been cut off from the gravesite after trenches were dug around it and then fenced off, he said.

“My mother died in September 2023 and we were prevented from burying her at the ancestral gravesite. We had to bury her on our homestead instead,” Madisa said.

CRL investigating

Mpiyakhe Mkholo, the commission’s spokesperson, said its investigation and the conflict resolution unit was busy with the matter.

The complaint escalated the bitter dispute between the family and the farmer, Janneman Uys.

Charges of crimen injuria, pointing a firearm and assault by threat were dropped against Uys due to the absence of the docket.

Uys has rejected the allegations, describing them as false and defamatory.

“We have received no complaint from the commission. We will cooperate with it, as we always have,” he said.

Farmer said they have no graves on his farm

Uys said neither he, nor his workers, have destroyed any graves or refused a request by the family to visit the burial site.

He claimed the Land Claims Court has dismissed the family’s application for access to the farm to bury people.

Uys also claimed members of the Madisa family had laid at least 10 criminal charges against him, but none had resulted in a conviction.