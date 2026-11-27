Just under 90 women have now come forward with allegations against the suspect.

The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands man dubbed the Hilton Predator is due back in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a second attempt at bail.

Private investigator Brad Nathanson, who has championed the case pro bono, said just under 90 women have now come forward with allegations against the suspect.

The so-called predator has been in custody since his arrest on 9 November. His bail application was postponed a week later, with the state arguing that he could intimidate witnesses or interfere with the complainant if released near them.

The court indicated that an address proposed by the defence in Pietermaritzburg was too close to Hilton. The defence was given until Monday to provide another address for verification.

EFF adds its voice

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo called for an independent investigation into the allegations and how earlier complaints were handled by the school and police.

He said concerns were reportedly raised with a teacher and school management in 2017. A police case was opened, but the investigation reportedly stalled after the investigating officer died and the docket could not be located.

Statements are now being taken again as the case is reconstructed.

“The women who have come forward in the Midlands must not become another temporary headline,” Thambo said.

He said institutions that ignored credible warnings should face consequences and blamed a lack of political will under ANC governance for failures to act on reports of sexual violence.

Grooming

In the UK, Bilal Kazi, 27, was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to 37 charges, including blackmail and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The BBC reported that Kazi groomed at least 70 girls aged 10 to 17. He posed as a 14-year-old boy on apps including Snapchat, Wink, and Roblox, persuaded girls to send him explicit images and threatened to share them if they refused to send more.

This approach has some alleged similarities to the one detailed by former pupils of a private school in the Midlands, in accounts seen by The Citizen, about the alleged Hilton Predator.

They said the accused had obtained their contact details while they were in Grades 6, 7, and 8. The alleged contact began on Mxit and BlackBerry Messenger and later moved to Instagram and WhatsApp.

One former pupil alleged that explicit photographs and videos sometimes arrived without any conversation beforehand. Another said the alleged predator would send a greeting and wait until she had read it before sending an explicit photograph.

Relationship with minor was ‘consensual’

The Hilton man faces a statutory rape charge involving a girl who was 15 at the time of the alleged offence.

The charge followed a complaint by her father, who reportedly discovered the alleged sexual relationship in September.

Nathanson said investigators recovered messages between the pair and described the man’s alleged behaviour towards the teenager as possessive.

His lawyer told the court her client and the teenager had been in a consensual relationship.