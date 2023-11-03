Prof Phakeng accused of using race card after independent panel’s revelations

Unsurprisingly, supporters of former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng played the race card after an independent panel found that she was a bully and had gone “rogue” during her tenure. Phakeng’s cheerleaders claim she was forced out because she was a capable African woman who was not prepared to bow down to the white patriarchy. Yet, the independent panel was headed by retired Judge Lex Mpati and didn’t include any white males. And some of the most damning evidence against her came from Sipho Pityana, former chair of the UCT council and someone who had once…

Unsurprisingly, supporters of former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng played the race card after an independent panel found that she was a bully and had gone “rogue” during her tenure.

Phakeng’s cheerleaders claim she was forced out because she was a capable African woman who was not prepared to bow down to the white patriarchy.

Yet, the independent panel was headed by retired Judge Lex Mpati and didn’t include any white males.

And some of the most damning evidence against her came from Sipho Pityana, former chair of the UCT council and someone who had once backed her for the position of vice-chancellor.

Pityana told the panel that Phakeng had a “crass” obsession with race, using it as a weapon in her interaction with almost everyone in UCT, regardless of their position.

To defend racist behaviour such as this not only muddies the waters, but it gets in the way of the appointments of people who are truly capable.

This is one of the reasons cadre deployment by the ANC has been so destructive – criticising such deployees quickly dissolves into a harangue about racism.

The independent report confirms that Phakeng is not the victim, she is the perpetrator.

