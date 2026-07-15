Protect SA’s last line of defence

The government and business have to send a clear message that both the military, and the industry which supports it, will play a central role in our future.

Contrary to what some people think, it is not apartheid nostalgia to notice – and to mourn – the simultaneous decline of our SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and our defence industry.

At one time, it is true, those symbolised the muscle of separate development.

Now, in the state they’re in, they’re the image of decay.

And why is that important? After all, we’re not fighting a war; we’re not (at the moment, anyway) putting down an insurrection, so why don’t we relax and enjoy the “peace dividend”?

No country in the current unsettled state of the world can afford to leave itself exposed to stronger military enemies.

As importantly, for a country that was once a world leader in defence technology, it is economic and social suicide to allow the continued decline of its defence manufacturing capability.

This creates jobs, generates revenue, retains skills, improves innovation and, importantly, reduces reliance on foreign systems which may, nor may not, have the best interests of their customers as their prime concern.

That is why the upcoming defence industry lekgotla is so crucial.

The government and business have to send a clear message that both the military, and the industry which supports it, will play a central role in our future.