Ramaphosa can’t just kiss NHI Bill better

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is often correctly criticised for being a “flip-flopper”, so often does he adopt diametrically opposed positions on issues as he pursues his very flexible populist agenda.

Almost in the same league, though, is President Cyril Ramaphosa, who seems to spend much of his time putting out soothing statements which contradict the utterances of some of his senior ministers.

This week he was in full-on firefighting mode – having first to “explain” that he did not believe the business sector was plotting the downfall of the ANC, as Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has angrily claimed.

Then Ramaphosa had to do a similar walk-back from comments made by his party secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, who said the Israeli embassy in South Africa should be closed.

There were no such plans, said Ramaphosa.

But perhaps his biggest pouring of oil on increasingly troubled waters came yesterday via the mouth of his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, when he said “I don’t think there should be any panic” over the proposed National Health Insurance Bill.

This is nearing the end of the parliamentary process to become law and has drawn desperate pleas for its scrapping from both business and health professionals.

According to Magwenya: “The passing of the Bill doesn’t necessarily mark the conclusion of the process. The president does not, each time he receives a Bill, just sign it as a given. If he so desires, he can open another round of consultation to satisfy himself that what he will sign will not be subjected to endless litigation.”

Frankly, we would take those words with a pinch of salt. Given the havoc the ruling party has already wreaked on society and our economy, why should it be deterred?

Ramaphosa’s words are like an anaesthetic before the surgical removal of all your limbs.

