Daily news update: EFF protests at school over pupil using K word, NHI decision postponed, baby saved from burning building by sewer team

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, EFF members mobilise at a school in Tzaneen after a pupil called a popular YouTuber the K word during a live chat, the National Council of Provinces postponed its passing of the controversial NHI Bill to next week, and a sewer team returning from a job encountered a burning building and saved a two-month old baby inside, in Cape Town.

We also look at three former Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) employees appearing in court facing corruption charges linked to a R225 million tender, investigations into fraud and corruption at the Road Accident Fund, economic cluster ministers answering tough questions before the National Assembly, and a hidden skull being found in a former cop’s office.

News today: 30 November

‘You EFF K****’ , red berets mobilise in Limpopo over racist video

Racism has reared its ugly head again after a pupil from Limpopo uttered the K word to popular YouTuber Sonwabile during a live video chat on the Kick platform.

Hoërskool Ben Vorster. Photo: X/@kimheller3

In the video, which has since gone viral, the pupil casually calls a shirtless Sonwabile wearing a red hat an EFF k*****

NCOP postpones NHI Bill decision to next week

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has delayed passing the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19 on 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

The bill, which will pave the way for universal healthcare in South Africa, was recently adopted by the NCOP’s Select Committee on Health and Social Services without any amendments.

From unblocking sewerage pipes to saving a baby from a burning building: CT’s sewer team does it all

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, the City of Cape Town Water and Sanitation Pinelands sewer depot team emerged as unexpected heroes when they responded to a house fire in Heideveld.

A two-month-old baby was saved from a blazing fire. Picture: iStock

The incident unfolded last Monday, 20 November, as the team was returning from addressing a sewer blockage in Athlone.

Three former chief justice employees appear in court for R225 million corruption charge

Three former Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) employees appeared before Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning facing corruption charges linked to a R225 million tender.

Photo: iStock

Colonel Katlego Mogale of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) explained that the trio—former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nkosikhona Mncube (52), Casper Coetzer (58) and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk (46)—who owned ZA Square Consulting—were placed on the Hawks’ radar in June last year following a forensic audit after a R225 million tender by a UK and Canadian-based company; Thompson Reuters was awarded to ZA Square in May 2022.

‘Duplicate payments, irregular contracts, fraudulent claims’ – SIU’s probe into RAF paints grim picture

Investigations into the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has painted a grim picture about the affairs of the government agency.

Various responders seen at an accident scene in Ruimsig on 12 January 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

RAF and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.

Prison warden opens assault case against Senzo Meyiwa murder accused

A prison warden has opened a case of assault against three of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial following an altercation on Monday.

Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial leave the dock in the Pretoria High Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Vusi Jele opened the case against Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli, the SAPS confirmed on Wednesday.

‘Knives, hammer and an axe’: Pupil stabbed to death during argument

In another tragic incident of violence at schools, an 18-year-old pupil at Maope Secondary School, in Bela Bela, was stabbed to death during a fight on Tuesday, 28 November.

An 18-year-old Limpopo pupil was fatally stabbed on Tuesday, 28 November in Bela Bela. Photo: iStock

According to police, two groups of boys had a heated argument, which led to a fight during which the pupil was severely stabbed, sustaining serious injuries on the upper body by two suspects. In the process, the victim was then stabbed and sustained serious injuries.

SA’s financial fires: Ministers grilled over R5bn UIF deal, Post Office crisis, power price…

Economic cluster ministers were confronted by some tough questions – ranging from Treasury’s oversight on municipal budgets to allegations of bribery in the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) R5 billion deal – during a parliamentary Q&A session before the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Philly Mapulane. Photo: Jacques Nelles

The ministers were also grilled on the South African Post Office’s (SAPO) financial situation and the issue of renewable energy.

Former cop probed over hidden skull

The investigation into a former Newcastle policeman accused of involvement in planning the murder of one of the province’s top woman police officers has taken a macabre twist after it was revealed he is also being questioned in connection with a human skull that was found hidden in an office he formerly occupied.

Human skull found in the office of a former Dundee police captain. Photo: Supplied/ The Witness

Roshanlal Banawo, a former police captain, was arrested and faces charges associated with an assassination plot to kill Major-General Francis Slambert, who is currently the Police District Commissioner of the uMzinyathi area, which includes the town of Dundee.

Auditor-General: government wasted R22 billion during Ramaphosa’s term

Government wasted R22 billion in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s current term due to wasteful expenditure and irregularities, as well as suspected fraud and corruption, according to the Auditor-General.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Photo: GCIS

This includes R7.62 billion in wasteful expenditure over the past five years, as well as R14.34 billion in financial losses due to 240 cases of non-compliance, suspected fraud and irregularities, placing an added and unnecessary burden on government finances.

Julius Malema offers to help July instigator Mdumiseni Zuma

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema believes July 2021 instigator Mdumiseni Zuma did not have the right legal representation and has pledged to step in.

July 2021 unrrest intstigator Mdumiseni Zuma in the dock during sentencing. Photo: X/@NgulaYaVutivi

Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with 2 years suspended.

Closure of steel operations a devastating blow to Newcastle’s economy

The announcement that Arcelor-Mittal is closing its long steel operations in Newcastle and Vereeniging has delivered a devastating blow to the economies of both the towns with up to 3 500 jobs on the line.

Image: iStock

The company attributed some of the reasons for the closures to the current energy crisis, the collapse of South Africa’s logistics and transport infrastructure, the ban on scrap metal exports and the 20% export levy.

Black Coffee gets his highest ranking ever in the Top 100 DJ polls

Black Coffee has been ranked the 25th biggest DJ in the world, in this year’s Top 100 DJs poll that is administered by international publication DJ Mag’s DJs. Frenchman David Guetta was voted as this year’s number one.

Black Coffee during a set. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

The awards were announced during a broadcast event, hosted by BBC Radio One’s Arielle Free from The Standard, Ibiza. The show featured a David Guetta performance from an Ibiza cliff top, alongside sets from four leading DJs from unique locations that spanned five continents.

WATCH: ‘Skeem Saam’ star Pebetse Matlaila recalls her near-death experience and contemplating suicide

Actress Pebetse Matlaila was a recent guest on the Gamechangers podcast, where she opened up about her book, near-death experience, thinking of killing herself and her two kids because of her abusive marriage, and more.

Actress, Pebetse Matlaila. Picture: Instagram/@pebetsimatlaila

Speaking about her abusive ex-husband, she said no one believed her when she said he was abusive.

Maswanganyi admits Pirates were disjointed against Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates attacking Patrick Maswanganyi midfielder was left disappointed after the Buccaneers failed to get maximum points against Richards Bay FC over the weekend.

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi (Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Buccaneers were looking to continue the winning run they had before the Fifa international break, but all their efforts came unstuck against the Natal Rich Boyz.

SA Open preview: Accuracy off the tee will be key at Blair Atholl

Two things will stand out about the man who wins this week’s SA Open to be played at Blair Atholl Estate from Thursday: He will be super fit and strong and he’ll have been the most accurate off the tee.

Thriston Lawrence is the defending champion at the SA Open this week. Picture: EPA-EFE/Caroline Brehman

The course designed by Gary Player in Lanseria will again make history this week as being the longest on the DP World Tour at 7,528 metres (8,233 yards) — an increase of 66 metres from last year’s tournament — so it’s going to be a long walk for the players in the heat that has recently hit Gauteng, and other large parts of South Africa.

