Ramaphosa, blackouts are your problem

Here’s a suggestion for President Cyril Ramaphosa: let’s change our national motto. In future, the nation should rally behind “It’s not my fault”.

Variations of this could be “It’s not my problem” or “It’s the fault of…. (use appropriate institution or person)”.

This should be fairly easy for us as a people to adopt, because so many of us do it naturally whenever the proverbial going gets tough, or we want to shirk responsibility for some failure for which we are wholly, or partly to blame.

President Ramaphosa, you could certainly be the champion of this campaign, given your statement in a court case brought against you about load shedding, that neither you, nor national government, is responsible for the electricity disaster.

Silly us for making that mistake – and thanks for putting us right that it is our municipalities (which clearly have nothing to do with the ANC government) whose duty it is to supply us with power.

Very clever it was, hiding behind the very specific letter of the constitution to mask your inactivity and the complicity of your entire party in the mess.

If you don’t have a constitutional obligation to provide electricity, you certainly have a moral one. That’s what makes a president.